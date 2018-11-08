DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016


08.11.2018 / 20:17



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 (f) and Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052



The option granted by Westwing Group AG to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 660,000 additional shares in Westwing Group AG at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in the amount of 311,359 shares on 08 November 2018.



Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share of Westwing Group AG (WKN A2N4H0; ISIN DE000A2N4H07; ticker symbol WEW) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out during the time period from 02 November 2018 until and including 08 November 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified attached:


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price (0.00000) Currency code (ISO 4217) MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)
02.11.2018 09:02:20 P 1,000 23.9550 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 09:40:11 P 1 23.7100 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 09:40:11 P 425 23.9300 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 10:50:08 P 152 23.8000 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 10:50:08 P 169 23.7800 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 10:53:53 P 58 23.5000 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 11:22:45 P 52 23.5000 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 12:07:45 P 52 23.5000 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 13:17:02 P 74 23.4900 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 15:13:54 P 241 23.0950 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 15:36:02 P 53 23.0000 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 16:37:01 P 146 23.0000 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 17:17:28 P 96 23.4650 EUR XETR
02.11.2018 17:36:07 P 1,000 23.0000 EUR XETR
Total of day     3,519 23.5084    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
05.11.2018 09:04:26 P 174 23.5000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 09:04:26 P 500 23.5000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 09:39:34 P 325 23.5950 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 09:51:10 P 262 23.1700 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 10:56:44 P 229 23.5350 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 12:23:52 P 145 23.2450 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 13:53:32 P 134 23.2000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 14:26:12 P 134 23.2000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 15:21:18 P 135 23.2000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 16:54:50 P 143 23.0000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 16:54:50 P 58 22.9950 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 16:54:51 P 135 23.0000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 17:20:10 P 55 23.0000 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 17:28:55 P 72 22.9800 EUR XETR
05.11.2018 17:36:09 P 1,000 23.2000 EUR XETR
Total of day     3,501 23.2890    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
06.11.2018 09:02:18 P 2 23.4900 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 09:02:18 P 98 23.4900 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 09:29:45 P 85 23.4850 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 09:36:50 P 132 23.4850 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 09:53:50 P 132 23.4850 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 10:33:35 P 120 23.4000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 10:59:10 P 35 23.2800 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 13:17:29 P 90 23.1000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 14:01:50 P 35 23.0700 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 14:14:25 P 38 23.0000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 14:43:10 P 35 23.0000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 15:13:10 P 35 23.0000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 15:41:10 P 35 23.0000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 16:18:46 P 28 23.0000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 17:27:58 P 100 23.0000 EUR XETR
06.11.2018 17:38:39 P 20,000 23.7250 EUR XETR
Total of day     21,000 23.7042    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
07.11.2018 09:02:29 P 100 23.8550 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 11:03:46 P 200 23.2000 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 11:03:47 P 275 23.3900 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 12:50:37 P 101 23.3900 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 15:14:45 P 132 23.4000 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 15:14:46 P 34 23.5000 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 17:01:00 P 58 23.5000 EUR XETR
07.11.2018 17:36:01 P 20,000 23.3200 EUR XETR
Total of day     20,900 23.8367    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
08.11.2018 09:02:18 P 150 23.9300 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 09:02:23 P 150 23.8400 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 09:33:08 P 158 23.6300 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:04:41 P 217 23.8600 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:04:41 P 34 23.8550 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:14:44 P 290 24.5000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:14:44 P 185 24.5000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:14:44 P 1,023 23.8600 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:14:44 P 1,023 23.9300 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:14:56 P 479 24.5000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:15:24 P 523 24.9400 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:15:24 P 77 25.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 10:51:30 P 159 23.9050 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 11:20:40 P 17 23.7300 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 11:20:40 P 41 23.7250 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 13:26:34 P 126 23.7500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 14:20:32 P 213 23.6000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 14:20:32 P 45 23.8750 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 14:20:32 P 1,742 23.7000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 14:21:11 P 126 23.7500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 15:43:39 P 133 23.5000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 15:52:54 P 571 23.8800 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 15:52:54 P 2,374 23.7500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 15:52:54 P 55 23.8750 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:39:21 P 130 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:39:21 P 181 23.8800 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:39:21 P 100 23.7450 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:39:21 P 2,160 23.7500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:39:21 P 429 23.8800 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:40:56 P 917 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:40:56 P 2,083 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 16:56:00 P 83 23.7500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:28:02 P 106 23.6100 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:01 P 3,013 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:01 P 290 24.0150 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:01 P 24 23.7450 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:01 P 216 23.7500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:01 P 1,357 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:01 P 100 23.9900 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:20 P 2,000 24.2000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 187 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 85 24.2000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 757 24.2000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 500 24.1900 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 202 24.0150 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 187 24.0000 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:29:53 P 82 23.9950 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:38:12 P 10,000 24.9500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:38:12 P 5,000 24.9500 EUR XETR
08.11.2018 17:38:12 P 5,000 24.9500 EUR XETR
Total of day     45,100 24.4028    
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    
             
Total overall 02.11.2018 - 08.11.2018 P 94,020 24.0460 EUR XETR
      [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    













