1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: S.K. Management- und Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schulte
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
80.46 EUR 643643.33 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
80.46 EUR 643643.33 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
