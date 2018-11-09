DGAP-CMS: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2018. november 09., péntek, 11:37
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger") will will engage in a share buyback.
The share buyback serves to implement the employee participation program
If the level of employee participation is similar to the participation in
The share buyback principally complies with rules and regulations set forth
A bank will be tasked with the buyback. The bank will make its decisions
In both cases, the buyback complies with the so-called safe-harbor rules
The buyback will be made on the stock exchange. The purchase price will
The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance
The transactions will be announced by the end of the seventh trading day
Dräger will report on the course of the buyback program in accordance with
Lübeck, Germany, 9 November 2018
Executive Board
Moislinger Allee 53-55
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
743781 09.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso baut SmartShore-Angebot erfolgreich aus
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]