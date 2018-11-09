DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and

Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger") will will engage in a share buyback.

During November 13, 2018 and November 23, 2018 Dräger intends to buy back a

total of up to 588,000 of its own preferred shares.



The share buyback serves to implement the employee participation program

resolved on 17 September 2018 by the executive board of the Drägerwerk

Verwaltungs AG.



If the level of employee participation is similar to the participation in

2017, Dräger would acquire below 50,000 preferred shares for the employee

participation program on the capital market. Only if all eligible employees

would participate with the maximum possible number of shares, the

acquisition of up to 588,000 of shares would be necessary.



The share buyback principally complies with rules and regulations set forth

in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No.2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock

Corporation Act). The buyback of preferred shares held by persons not

employed by the Company or any associated company, neither at the present

time nor in the past, will take place in accordance with the authorization

issued by the Company"s annual shareholders" meeting dated 27 April 2016,

which permits the buyback of up to 10 percent of capital stock held in the

form of own shares.



A bank will be tasked with the buyback. The bank will make its decisions

concerning the time of purchase of the preferred shares independently of

Dräger and free of its influence. The right of Dräger to terminate its

contract with the bank early and assign the task to a different bank

remains unaffected.



In both cases, the buyback complies with the so-called safe-harbor rules

set forth in Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in connection with

the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The buyback will be made on the stock exchange. The purchase price will

comply with the requirements set forth in the safe-harbor rules. In

addition, the purchase price per preferred share (excluding acquisition

charges) of those preferred shares to be acquired on the basis of the

authorization issued by the annual shareholders" meeting may not exceed or

fall below the price of the preferred shares in the opening auction in

XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the trading day in

question by more than 10 percent.



The share buyback may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance

with the relevant legal guidelines.



The transactions will be announced by the end of the seventh trading day

after their conclusion at the latest in a method in accordance with the

requirements set forth in Art. 2 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052.



Dräger will report on the course of the buyback program in accordance with

the legal provisions on the Company"s website (www.draeger.de) in the

Investor Relations section.



Lübeck, Germany, 9 November 2018



Executive Board



Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Moislinger Allee 53-55



23558 Lübeck, Germany



www.draeger.com



Disclaimer



This release contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations,

presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the

information available to it to date and have been prepared to the best of

its knowledge and belief. No guarantee or liability for the occurrence of

the future developments and results specified can be assumed in respect of

such forward-looking statements. Rather, the future developments and

results are dependent on a number of factors. They entail risks and

uncertainties beyond the Company"s control and are based on assumptions

which could prove to be incorrect. Notwithstanding any legal requirements

to adjust forecasts, Dräger does not assume any obligation to update the

forward-looking statements contained in this report. You will find all

important financial dates on our Company website at www.draeger.com under

Investors/Financial Calendar.

