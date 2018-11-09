DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results of the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2018/2019
2018. november 09., péntek, 12:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Borussia Dortmund recorded Group revenues in amount of EUR 132.1 m. (prior-year first quarter EUR 224.8 m.) in the first quarter (July 1st until September 30th, 2018) of the fiscal year 2018/2019. The reasons for this decline of Group revenues are the extraordinary transfer revenues in an amount of EUR 136.2 m. realized in the prior-year first quarter, in particular due to the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to FC Barcelona. By contrast, transfer revenues in the amount of EUR 41.0 m. were realized in this report period.
Taking transfer revenues not into consideration Group revenues increased by EUR 2.4 m. (i.e. 2.8%) to EUR 91.1 m. (prior-year first quarter EUR 88.7 m.).
EBITDA of the Borussia Dortmund Group amounted EUR 22.8 m. (prior-year first quarter EUR 81.4 m.). Result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 6.4 m. (prior-year first quarter EUR 62.5 m.).
According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 5.1 m. in the first quarter (prior-year first quarter EUR 52.6 m.).
In the individual quarterly financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 4.1 m. in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018/2019 (prior-year first quarter EUR 60.6 m.). Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first quarter amounted EUR 3.9 m. (prior-year first quarter EUR 59.4m.) and the quarterly result in the respective report period amounted EUR 3.4 m. (prior-year first quarter EUR 51.7 m.).
The complete quarterly financial report Q 1 2018/2019 can be downloaded as of November 14th, 2018 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric "publications".
Dortmund, November 9th, 2018
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
743743 09-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
