09.11.2018 / 12:01





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018

German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte

English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports





