DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2018. november 09., péntek, 13:36
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
End of News
DGAP News Service
742247 09.11.2018
