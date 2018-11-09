DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / English: December 14, 2018

English: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4006/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2018.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: December 14, 2018

English: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4006/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2018.html





