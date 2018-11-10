The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on November 9, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 05 nov 2018

Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation

Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

809.107,00

808.672,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - State Street Global Advisors (Japan Co., Ltd)



Ordinary share

88.288,00

80.752,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited



Ordinary share

482.094,00

49.521,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited



Ordinary share

4.391.613,00

3.829.682,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - State Street Global Advisors Inc



Ordinary share

1.224.030,00

695.734,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - State Street Global Advisors Limited





Distribution in percentages





Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,03 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

3,03 %

0,00 %

Voting rights

2,37 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,37 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=65796&KeyWords=qiagen