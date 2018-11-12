DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Profit Warning





Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad lowers expectations for the financial year 2018





12-Nov-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Heliad lowers expectations for the financial year 2018

- Weak stock market puts pressure on net asset value (NAV)





Frankfurt/Main, November 12th, 2018 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) expects a weaker net asset value (NAV) in fiscal year 2018 than was projected in the forecast report from31.12.2017, primarily due to current volatilities in the stock market.

For FY 2018, management assumed that the NAV per share would increase significantly above 2017 highs (EUR 12.22). Though strong increases in NAV were observed in FY 2017, especially in November and December, comparable results are not anticipated in the coming months due to currently weak performance of the stock market. As such, prior report projections will not be met by year end; rather, management expects a NAV around EUR 10.00 per share on 31.12.2018.



About Heliad



Heliad is a listed investment company focusing on investments into listed and unlisted companies in German-speaking countries that are facing Special Situations.



Heliad"s "evergreen" structure allows to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and to apply a flexible and entrepreneurial approach in order to take advantage of the opportunities that special situations present. This, combined with its proactive, hands-on approach to investments allows to achieve significantly higher returns for Heliad shareholders than conventional private equity funds. With Heliad shares, both private and institutional investors have a stock with daily liquidity that allows them to benefit from the opportunities offered by a diversified special situations portfolio.



Contact

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA



Grüneburgweg 18



60322 Frankfurt am Main



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 71 91 59 65-0



Email: investor-relations@heliad.com