DGAP-Adhoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad lowers expectations for the financial year 2018
2018. november 12., hétfő, 17:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Profit Warning
- Heliad lowers expectations for the financial year 2018
- Weak stock market puts pressure on net asset value (NAV)
For FY 2018, management assumed that the NAV per share would increase significantly above 2017 highs (EUR 12.22). Though strong increases in NAV were observed in FY 2017, especially in November and December, comparable results are not anticipated in the coming months due to currently weak performance of the stock market. As such, prior report projections will not be met by year end; rather, management expects a NAV around EUR 10.00 per share on 31.12.2018.
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Grüneburgweg 18
|60322 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 71 91 59 65 0
|Fax:
|+49 69 71 91 59 65 11
|E-mail:
|info@heliad.com
|Internet:
|www.heliad.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0L1NN5
|WKN:
|A0L1NN
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
744621 12-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
