Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.: Update: Failure of transformer at Pratteln site - recommissioning of transformer


Update: Failure of transformer at Pratteln site - recommissioning of transformer



Sulzbach (Taunus), November 12, 2018 - At its site in Pratteln (CH), CABB has resumed regular operations of its electrolysis, post recommissioning of the repaired transformer which failed early October 2018.



Due to the successful repair of the transformer and the temporary usage of externally sourced chlorine, the impact on CABB Group"s operating EBITDA could be reduced from initially estimated approximately EUR 10 million to maximal EUR 5 million for 2018.



CABB Group"s management does currently not expect any effect on CABB Group"s 2019 operating performance.










Language: English
Company: Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.

488, route de Longwy

1940 Luxemburg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2686811
ISIN: XS1074935062, XS1074935229, XS1074933364, XS1074933109
WKN: XS10749350
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover; Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
