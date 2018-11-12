DGAP-Adhoc: Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.: Update: Failure of transformer at Pratteln site - recommissioning of transformer
2018. november 12., hétfő, 17:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Update: Failure of transformer at Pratteln site - recommissioning of transformer
Sulzbach (Taunus), November 12, 2018 - At its site in Pratteln (CH), CABB has resumed regular operations of its electrolysis, post recommissioning of the repaired transformer which failed early October 2018.
Due to the successful repair of the transformer and the temporary usage of externally sourced chlorine, the impact on CABB Group"s operating EBITDA could be reduced from initially estimated approximately EUR 10 million to maximal EUR 5 million for 2018.
CABB Group"s management does currently not expect any effect on CABB Group"s 2019 operating performance.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.
|488, route de Longwy
|1940 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2686811
|ISIN:
|XS1074935062, XS1074935229, XS1074933364, XS1074933109
|WKN:
|XS10749350
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
744669 12-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso baut SmartShore-Angebot erfolgreich aus
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT shows strong growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter; profitability significantly improved compared to the first half of the year
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT mit starkem Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal; Profitabilität verbessert sich deutlich gegenüber erstem Halbjahr
[2018.10.25. 07:00]