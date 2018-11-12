DGAP-Ad-hoc: Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results





Monitchem Holdco 3 S.A.: Update: Failure of transformer at Pratteln site - recommissioning of transformer





12-Nov-2018 / 17:48 CET/CEST





Update: Failure of transformer at Pratteln site - recommissioning of transformer

Sulzbach (Taunus), November 12, 2018 - At its site in Pratteln (CH), CABB has resumed regular operations of its electrolysis, post recommissioning of the repaired transformer which failed early October 2018.

Due to the successful repair of the transformer and the temporary usage of externally sourced chlorine, the impact on CABB Group"s operating EBITDA could be reduced from initially estimated approximately EUR 10 million to maximal EUR 5 million for 2018.

CABB Group"s management does currently not expect any effect on CABB Group"s 2019 operating performance.