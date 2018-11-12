DGAP-DD: Daimler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.11.2018 / 18:31



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Hambrecht

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Hambrecht
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler AG


b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
50.69 EUR 35483.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.69 EUR 35483.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
