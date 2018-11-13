DGAP-Adhoc: STADA"s EUR300,000,000 1.75% Senior Notes due 2022: announcement of an instruction to grant in rem securities

13 November 2018, 4.15 p.m.



Bad Vilbel, 13 November 2018 - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STADA) was informed by its majority shareholder Nidda Healthcare GmbH (Nidda) that Nidda intends to instruct STADA to proceed with the granting of certain in rem security. The in rem security shall be granted by STADA and certain of its substantial affiliates in order to secure certain capital markets indebtedness and other debt financing which is borrowed and/or guaranteed by Nidda and its affiliates (including STADA). The granting of such in rem security will give the right for holders of the EUR 300,000,00 1.750% fixed rates notes with maturity in 2022 (ISIN XS1213831362) (STADA Notes) to demand repayment of their principal and accrued interest on such STADA Notes. Nidda has further informed STADA that Nidda will also instruct STADA to offer to the holders of the STADA Notes to repurchase, subject to certain conditions to be announced, their STADA Notes at a price of par plus accrued interest (the Tender Offer) in order to allow any holders of STADA Notes who wish to redeem such instruments a further opportunity to do so.



Prior to the intended grant of said security, STADA made continued efforts to offer to redeem the STADA Notes and to make amendments to the STADA Notes to grant equal and rateable security to the holders of those STADA Notes. STADA has however not received sufficient responses from the holders of the STADA Notes wishing either to be repaid or to accept such security.



