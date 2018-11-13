DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. november 13., kedd, 18:34





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


13.11.2018 / 18:34


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018
German: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Annual-Reports/DE/Gigaset_AG_-_Einzelabschluss_2017.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018
German: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Annual-Reports/DE/GB2017_DE.pdf
English: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Annual-Reports/EN/AR2017_EN.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2018
German: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Quarterly-Reports/2018/Gigaset_Q2-2018_de.pdf
English: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Quarterly-Reports/2018/Gigaset_Q2-2018_eng.pdf














13.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG

Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5

80636 München

Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




745371  13.11.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=745371&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum