Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018

German: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Annual-Reports/DE/Gigaset_AG_-_Einzelabschluss_2017.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018

German: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Annual-Reports/DE/GB2017_DE.pdf

English: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Annual-Reports/EN/AR2017_EN.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2018

German: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Quarterly-Reports/2018/Gigaset_Q2-2018_de.pdf

English: https://gse.gigaset.com/fileadmin/gigaset/images/AG/Publications/Quarterly-Reports/2018/Gigaset_Q2-2018_eng.pdf





