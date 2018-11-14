DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement





- Transaction volume in 9M/18 increased by 44.2 percent

- Consolidated revenues increased by 41.4 percent

- EBITDA increased by 38.0 percent

- Free cash flow increased by 42.0 percent

- EBITDA 2018 guidance raised





Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG had an extremely successful third quarter and first nine months of the current 2018 fiscal year.

Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew in the first nine months of 2018 by 44.2 percent to EUR 90.2 billion (9M/2017: EUR 62.5 billion).



In this period, consolidated revenues increased by 41.4 percent to EUR 1.4 billion (9M/2017: EUR 1.0 billion). In the first nine months, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 38.0 percent to EUR 395.4 million (9M/2017: EUR 286.6 million).

In the third quarter of 2018, consolidated revenues for the Group increased by 34.8 percent to EUR 547.1 million (Q3/2017: EUR 405.9 million). EBITDA increased by 36.3 percent to EUR 150.1 million (Q3/2017: EUR 110.1 million).

Earnings after tax increased in the nine month period 2018 by 48.5 percent to EUR 250.2 million (9M/2017: EUR 168.5 million).

The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) amounted to EUR 310.1 million. Free cash flow increased by 42.0 percent to EUR 257.3 million (9M/2017: EUR 181.2 million).

Wirecard CEO Dr. Markus Braun commented: "We expect strong business growth in both the fourth quarter of 2018 and also the coming 2019 fiscal year."

In view of the strong business performance, the Management Board has increased its EBITDA forecast for the 2018 fiscal year to between EUR 550 million and EUR 570 million (previously EUR 530 million to EUR 560 million).

