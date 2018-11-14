DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces First Fully-Integrated Nanopower PMICs for Low-Power IoT Applications.

Dialog Semiconductor Introduces First Fully-Integrated Nanopower PMICs for Low-Power IoT Applications.


All-in-one solution solves design challenges associated with extending battery life to meet consumer demands for increased device functionality



London, United Kingdom - November 14, 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of custom and configurable power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology today unveiled its first fully-integrated nanopower PMICs for IoT applications, the DA9070 and DA9073. The new, more powerful PMICs build on the success of Dialog"s first nanopower offerings, further highlighting how Dialog has pushed the boundaries of its PMIC technology to improve low-power IoT applications.



Today"s "always-on" IoT devices such as fitness trackers, smartwatches and smart home products are expected to spend less time tethered to a charger, but expanding feature sets present new challenges to battery life. With board area already at a premium for engineers, new power management solutions are increasingly favored over increasing battery capacity.



Dialog"s new DA9070 and DA9073 nanopower PMICs have been developed to meet this growing demand. The PMICs extend battery life by drawing < 1uA quiescent current for each of its step-down regulators that power always-on components within the system, and combine all key power management functions to reduce board area by 25 percent compared to discrete regulators. Developers also have the option of creating a battery fuel gauge solution with the DA9070, using the integrated voltage and current monitors.



While other solutions on the market may integrate a handful of functions, Dialog"s new nanopower PMICs provide system designers an all-in-one power management solution. By doing so, the PMICs not only help extend battery life for IoT devices, but also minimize valuable board area for developers.



"As consumer demands continue to push design boundaries, system designers are now faced with a complex challenge of extending battery life even further while adding new feature sets, all in a small form factor," said Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Systems Business Group at Dialog. "Dialog"s first fully-integrated nanopower PMICs build on our expertise in power management and IoT connectivity to arm engineers with a compact, powerful solution that solves these challenges while reducing overall form factor of the system for wearables and other IoT devices."



Dialog Semiconductor will showcase the DA9070 and DA9073 at Electronica 2018 in Munich, Germany from November 13-16, 2018.



For more information on the DA9070 click here and for the DA9073, here.



Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2018 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.



Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall

SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi



About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.



For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.






Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961


Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dialog-semiconductor/745431.html
Subtitle: DA9070 - Fully Integrated Nanopower PMIC


