DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank arranges EUR 447 million financing for a European hotel portfolio
2018. november 14., szerda, 09:44
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Financing
Aareal Bank arranges EUR 447 million financing for a European hotel portfolio
Wiesbaden, 14 November 2018 - Aareal Bank AG has provided a five-year financing of EUR 447 million for a European hotel portfolio managed by Swedish hotel property company Pandox AB. The portfolio comprises a total of 14 high-quality hotels in the upper full-service segment, in first-class locations in Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, with a total of approximately 3,600 rooms - including the Crowne Plaza Brussels - Le Palace, the Radisson Blu in Cologne, and the Park Hotel Amsterdam.
The Bank had already provided a EUR 270 million financing for a part of the portfolio (excluding the Belgian hotels) in December 2016. Building on the existing business relationship, Aareal Bank was now in a position to finance the expansion of the portfolio to include the seven Belgian hotels, and extending the facility by five years.
"We are delighted about the confidence Pandox has shown by expanding the portfolio with us and extending the facility by another five years", said Christof Winkelmann, member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank: "The exposure underlines our expertise regarding complex pan-European hotel portfolios covering multiple jurisdictions."
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
745553 14.11.2018
