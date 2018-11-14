DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





Nanogate Awarded Key N-Metals Design Contract for EUR 15 Million in the U.S.





14.11.2018 / 10:14







Nanogate Awarded Key N-Metals Design Contract for EUR 15 Million in the U.S.

- Delivery of metallized plastic components

- U.S. project for in-demand SUV/pickup to start in summer 2020

- Work on first series production order for chrome replacement technology simultaneously started at Neunkirchen site

Göttelborn, Germany, November 14, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is strengthening its order base in the U.S. with a multiyear project. The project, in the N-Metals Design division, will comprise a cumulative sales volume of around EUR 15 million starting in summer 2020. Simultaneously, work on the first series production order for the chrome replacement technology that was developed by Nanogate was started at the Neunkirchen site.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE, notes: "Nanogate is pushing forward with the market development of metallized plastic components. We are seeing considerable interest in our N-Metals Design platform in Europe and the U.S. Despite the expenditure required for technology development and production start-ups, the Group will benefit significantly in the medium term. Nanogate will provide metallized plastic components for the most popular car in the US, and we are therefore optimistic about our further business development. At the same time, we started working on the first series production order for our chrome replacement technology, an important part of our N-Metals Design platform. The Group is also involved in promising talks regarding additional major orders."

Nanogate will deliver metallized plastic components from the new order for the most popular car in the U.S. beginning in summer 2020. These components are used in light systems.

The first series production order at the Neunkirchen site comprised the development and production of metallized chrome-look plastic components that are used in electric scooters. The Group developed the integrated production for its chrome replacement technology, which facilitates completely new design worlds and functions.



Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,500 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for its target industries, which are the automotive, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized (N-Metals) surfaces, as well as external growth.



