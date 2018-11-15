DGAP-News: 4finance report on 9M 2018 results
2018. november 14., szerda, 14:05
DGAP-News: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): 9-month figures
/
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
INTEREST INCOME UP 10%, ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR114.1 MILLION, STRONG INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO
14 November 2018. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group" or "4finance"), one of Europe"s largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending 30 September 2018 (the "Period").
Operational Highlights
Note: (1) Online lending customers with open loans that are up to 30 days past due
Financial Highlights
Strategic Highlights
Oyvind Oanes, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"These strong results, with Adjusted EBITDA up 7% year-on-year, demonstrate solid profitability despite challenging conditions in some markets. As indicated last quarter, we continue to be disciplined about which products and markets we invest in. Whilst these decisions have resulted in a lower rate of revenue growth, they have improved our cost efficiency and profitability.
"We continue to evolve and broaden our business model. This means developing our traditional single payment loan products into instalment loans and lines of credit in some markets, and continuing to advocate for appropriate and evidence-based regulation of sub-prime consumer lending. And it means gradually diversifying into the near-prime segment, as we are already doing in Lithuania with our existing Vivus brand, in Spain in partnership with mobile app Fintonic and will be piloting in Sweden with a new brand, as well as with TBI Bank, which lends predominantly to near-prime clients. Our recent investment in exciting Nordic digital bank Monobank is also part of this approach and is the first step in exploring a potential cooperation.
"We will be sorry to say goodbye to Daniel Stenberg, our Regional Manager for Nordics & Baltics, who steps down in January. Having started our Swedish business nearly 10 years ago, Daniel leaves us with a strong regional presence that is well positioned for the future. I remain convinced of the great opportunity we have there and across the business at 4finance to build a multi-segment, multi-product, consumer credit specialist."
Contacts
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QKHTPBNEDJ
Document title: 4finance report on 9M 2018 results
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
745829 14.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso baut SmartShore-Angebot erfolgreich aus
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]