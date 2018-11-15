

14.11.2018 / 17:37





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Uniper SE

Street:

E.ON-Platz 1

Postal code:

40479

City:

Dusseldorf

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

07 Nov 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.84 %

12.66 %

16.51 %

365960000

Previous notification

3.84 %

8.96 %

12.80 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000UNSE018

0

14060030

0 %

3.84 %

Total

14060030

3.84 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

right to recall re-hypothecated shares



at any time

46343187

12.66 %





Total

46343187

12.66 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)



(if at least held 3% or more) %

(if at least held 5% or more) %

(if at least held 5% or more) %

Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

8.61 %

9.54 %

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

8.61 %

9.54 %

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

8.61 %

9.54 %

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

8.61 %

9.54 %

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

8.61 %

9.54 %

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Hambledon, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott International, L.P.

%

8.61 %

9.54 %

Maidenhead LLC

%

%

%

Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Liverpool Associates, Ltd.

%

%

%

The Liverpool Limited Partnership

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Advisors GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Braxton Associates, Inc.

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Special GP, LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott Asset Management LLC

%

%

%

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.

%

%

%

Elliott Associates, L.P.

%

%

%

Warrington LLC

%

%

%









Paul E. Singer

%

%

%

Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc.

3.40 %

8.61 %

12.01 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

12 Nov 2018



