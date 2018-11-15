DGAP-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.11.2018 / 19:17



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kämpfert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
26.09 EUR 11036.07 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
26.09 EUR 11036.07 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
