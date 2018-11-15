DGAP-News: Linde AG: January to September 2018
2018. november 14., szerda, 19:30
DGAP-News: Linde AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
January to September 2018
- Group revenue: EUR 13.050 bn (up 4.8 percent after adjusting for exchange rate effects and the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 15)
- Group operating profit[1]: EUR 3.301 bn (up 9.0 percent after adjusting for exchange rate effects)
- Group operating margin: 25.3 percent (up 140 bp)
- Outlook for 2018: Revenue and earnings expected to be at the top end of their projected ranges
Munich, 14 November 2018 - The merger between Linde AG and Praxair was successfully completed at the end of October following the antitrust clearance received from the FTC. The exchange offer of Linde plc to Linde AG shareholders was settled at 31 October 2018. 92 percent of the shares have been submitted for exchange. The shares of the new group are listed on both the Frankfurt and New York stock exchanges.
However, the business review set out below for the period January to September 2018 relates solely to The Linde Group on a stand-alone basis.
Group revenue in the nine months to 30 September 2018 fell by 1.7 percent to EUR 13.050 bn (2017: EUR 13.281 bn).[2] This was due mainly to exchange rate effects. The first-time application of IFRS 15 also had a negative impact on revenue. After adjusting for exchange rate effects arising solely from translation and for the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 15, Group revenue was 4.8 percent higher than in the first nine months of 2017.
Group operating profit rose by 4.2 percent to EUR 3.301 bn (2017: EUR 3.169 bn). After adjusting for exchange rate effects, the increase was even greater at 9.0 percent. At 25.3 percent, the Group operating margin was significantly higher than the figure for the first nine months of 2017 of 23.9 percent. Factors contributing to this improvement included not only the measures introduced as part of the Group-wide efficiency programme LIFT, portfolio optimisation and good macroeconomic conditions, but also the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 15.
Gases Division
In the EMEA segment, Linde"s largest sales market, the Group generated revenue in the first nine months of 2018 of EUR 4.410 bn, which was 0.5 percent higher than the figure achieved in the first nine months of 2017 of EUR 4.386 bn. On a comparable basis, revenue rose by 3.9 percent. Operating profit was EUR 1.393 bn, an increase of 0.7 percent when compared with the figure for the first nine months of 2017 of EUR 1.383 bn. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, the increase was 2.7 percent. At 31.6 percent, the operating margin was similar to the figure for the prior-year period of 31.5 percent. The first-time application of IFRS 15 and efficiency improvement measures had a positive impact on the margin. A gain on deconsolidation of around EUR 40 m recognised in the first quarter of 2018 on the sale of its subsidiary Tega - Technische Gase und Gasetechnik GmbH also had a positive impact on the margin. Factors which had a negative impact on the margin were different trends in specific product areas in the various EMEA regions and higher energy and natural gas prices.
In the Asia/Pacific segment, Linde generated revenue in the nine months to 30 September 2018 of EUR 3.212 bn, which was 1.9 percent below the figure for the first nine months of 2017 of EUR 3.273 bn. On a comparable basis, revenue increased by 5.1 percent. At EUR 930 m, operating profit was 1.8 percent above the figure for the prior-year period of EUR 914 m. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, the growth in operating profit achieved by Linde was 7.4 percent. It should be noted here that in 2017 there was a one-off effect from the sale of assets of EUR 70 m. The operating margin rose to 29.0 percent (2017: 27.9 percent).
In the Americas segment, revenue in the first nine months of 2018 fell by 7.6 percent to EUR 3.437 bn (2017: EUR 3.719 bn). On a comparable basis, revenue rose by 4.4 percent. When compared with the prior-year period, operating profit improved by 3.0 percent to EUR 937 m (2017: EUR 910 m). After adjusting for exchange rate effects, Linde achieved a substantial increase in operating profit of 11.5 percent. There was a substantial rise in the operating margin to 27.3 percent (2017: 24.5 percent). It should be noted that factors which had a positive impact on the margin included not only the first-time application of IFRS 15, but also the measures introduced as part of the Group-wide efficiency programme LIFT as well as one-off effects.
Engineering Division
The market for international large-scale plant construction remains volatile and subject to intense competition. Nevertheless, the Engineering Division was able to increase its order intake from EUR 1.969 bn in the first nine months of 2017 to EUR 2.943 bn in the first nine months of 2018. The order backlog increased to EUR 4.988 bn (31 December 2017: EUR 4.178 bn).
Outlook[3]
On the basis of current developments, Linde expects that revenue and earnings for the Group and for the Gases Division will be at the top end of their projected ranges.
In the 2017 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 17.113 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 58,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.
For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com
Further information:
Forward-looking Statements
[1] EBIT (before special items) adjusted for amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of tangible assets.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Matthias Dachwald, Head of External Communications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde AG
|Klosterhofstraße 1
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.89.35757-01
|Fax:
|+49.89.35757-1075
|E-mail:
|matthias.dachwald@linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006483001, IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|648300, A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
746069 14.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso baut SmartShore-Angebot erfolgreich aus
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA erzielt Quartalsumsatz von EUR 126,2 Mio. in Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 126.2 million for Q3 2018
[2018.10.25. 07:00]