DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms earnings and sales trend through Q3-2018
2018. november 15., csütörtök, 08:03
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms earnings and sales trend through Q3-2018
- Sales increase to EUR833.7 million over period as a whole
- EBITDA at just under EUR60 million
- Final quarter of 2018 gets off to a robust start, new outlook confirmed
Salzbergen, 15 November 2018. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2018: Between January and September 2018, the company achieved an operating income (EBITDA - Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 59.7 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 80.8 million). Net profit to shareholders was EUR 20.2 million, down on the previous year (nine months 2017): EUR 33.9 million). In total, H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.55. Due to raw material prices, sales of EUR 833.7 million exceeded again the prior-year figure (first nine months of 2017: EUR 784.9 million).
Overview of the main key figures:
* Indicated in percentage points.
For the rest of the year, the main challenges - whether economic or global political - are likely to remain essentially unchanged. Nevertheless, the final quarter has begun somewhat more positively for the company as a whole. Accordingly, the Executive Board confirms the current earnings forecast of EUR 70.0 to EUR 75.0 million.
For further statements on the trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2018 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" section.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
745853 15.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gewinnt im 3. Quartal an Fahrt
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso successfully expands its SmartShore service
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: adesso baut SmartShore-Angebot erfolgreich aus
[2018.11.08. 07:31]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Acquires Alltub, a Market Leader in Aluminum and Laminate Specialty Packaging
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Alltub, einen führenden Hersteller von Spezialverpackungen aus Aluminium und Laminat
[2018.11.02. 11:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE setzt Wachstumsdynamik im dritten Quartal 2018 fort und steigert deutlich Umsatz und Gewinn
[2018.10.30. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE maintains growth dynamic in third quarter of 2018 and significantly increases revenues and profits
[2018.10.30. 07:00]