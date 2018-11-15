DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement





H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms earnings and sales trend through Q3-2018





15.11.2018 / 08:03







H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms earnings and sales trend through Q3-2018

- Sales increase to EUR833.7 million over period as a whole

- EBITDA at just under EUR60 million

- Final quarter of 2018 gets off to a robust start, new outlook confirmed

Salzbergen, 15 November 2018. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2018: Between January and September 2018, the company achieved an operating income (EBITDA - Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 59.7 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 80.8 million). Net profit to shareholders was EUR 20.2 million, down on the previous year (nine months 2017): EUR 33.9 million). In total, H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.55. Due to raw material prices, sales of EUR 833.7 million exceeded again the prior-year figure (first nine months of 2017: EUR 784.9 million).

Overview of the main key figures:

in EUR Million

First 9 months of 2018

First 9 months of 2017

Absolute diff.

Sales revenues

833.7

784.9

48.8

Operating income (EBITDA)

59.7

80.8

-21.1

EBIT

34.4

54.4

-20.0

EBT

28.6

47.6

-19.0

Net profit attributable to shareholders

20.2

33.9

-13.7

Consolidated earnings per share (EUR)

0.55

0.93

-0.38

Operating cash flow

9.3

44.7

-35.4

Free cash flow

-34.7

6.9

-41.4



Q3-2018

Q3-2017

Absolute diff.

Sales revenues

283.3

257.2

26.1

Operating income (EBITDA)

18.5

27.9

-9.4

EBIT

10.1

19.3

-9.2

EBT

7.7

17.2

-9.5

Net profit/loss to shareholders

5.3

12.5

-7.2

Consolidated earnings per share (EUR)

0.14

0.34

-0.20

Operating cash flow

24.9

39.7

-14.8

Free cash flow

5.8

24.3

-18.5



9/30/2018

12/31/2017

Absolute diff.

Balance sheet total

744.7

662.6

82.1

Group equity

355.4

342.7

12.7

Equity Ratio (%)

47.7

51.7

-4.0*



* Indicated in percentage points.





All segments generated positive earnings contributions. With EBITDA of EUR 36.6 million (first nine months of 2017: EUR 53,4 Mio.) the ChemPharm Refining segment contributed the major share to earnings. However, the price increases for raw materials were also most noticeable in this segment. Sales in this segment nevertheless increased along with raw material prices to reach EUR522.6 million (first nine months of 2017: EUR 475.9 million). At EUR 23.2 million, the international activities bundled in the ChemPharm Sales segment recorded a lower but on the whole comparable operating income for the first nine months of this year (first nine months of 2017: EUR 26.9 million). From January to September 2018, revenues amounted to EUR 275.7 million (first nine months of 2017: EUR 271.1 million). The Plastics segment generated EBITDA of EUR 2.9 million in the first nine months of 2018 (first nine months of 2017: EUR 3.4 million). Sales, at EUR43 million, remained largely stable with respect to comparable figures from the previous year (first nine months of 2017: EUR 44.8 Mio.).

For the rest of the year, the main challenges - whether economic or global political - are likely to remain essentially unchanged. Nevertheless, the final quarter has begun somewhat more positively for the company as a whole. Accordingly, the Executive Board confirms the current earnings forecast of EUR 70.0 to EUR 75.0 million.

For further statements on the trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2018 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" section.



