Berlin, 15 November 2018 - For the second year running, applications have opened for Delivery Hero"s "Hero Award for Social Entrepreneurship," which supports startups with a social or environmental mission.

Delivery Hero will donate EUR 15,000 to the winning business, and provide a dedicated mentoring program with some of the world"s best business and technology experts.

Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said: "We"ve come a far way as a company, and we are happy to give something back. Delivery Hero is committed to creating positive change, and we want to support entrepreneurs and startups with a similar mission. The Hero Award is one part of an ambitious CSR strategy that we are rolling out in the coming months."

A jury, including Niklas Östberg, will review applications, based on the following criteria:

- Business Model: Does the company have a scalable business model? Is there a comprehensive model addressing competitors, revenue, and customer acquisition?

- Customers: Is the concept something that users want? Does the business have a deep understanding of its users" needs?

- Social & Sustainable : Is the business working to improve the Three P"s - people, planet and profit?

- Innovation & Impact: How original or unique is the solution? What potential does it have to make an impact in our world?

The award is aimed at social entrepreneurs that are making an impact in the food and sustainability sector.



Applications, which are open to European companies, will close on 15 December. Find out more on hero-award.com.





