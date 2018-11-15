DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaltbau Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.11.2018 / 11:04





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019

German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019

German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2019

German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

