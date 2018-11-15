DGAP-AFR: Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019
German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 02, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 02, 2019
German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 31, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 31, 2019
German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbau.de





 
