AD-HOC-BEKANNTMACHUNG



WKN: A14U78 ISIN: LU1250154413 Land: Großherzogtum Luxemburg



ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf

Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen gemäß Artikel 17 Marktmissbrauchsverordnung

ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf

Luxemburg, 16. November 2018 - Der Verwaltungsrat der ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO Properties", die "Gesellschaft") hat das heutige Angebot (die "Emission") nicht nachrangiger unbesicherter Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit am 23. November 2023 im Gesamtbetrag von EUR 165 Millionen (die "Schuldverschreibungen") beschlossen. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in neue und/oder bestehende Stammaktien von ADO Properties (die "Aktien") wandelbar sein. Bezugsrechte der Aktionäre sind ausgeschlossen.

Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös zur Rückzahlung bestehender kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten, zur Verlängerung des Fälligkeitsprofils der Verbindlichkeiten der Gesellschaft sowie zur Stärkung der Liquiditätsposition der Gesellschaft zu verwenden.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren haben.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden in Höhe von 100 % ihres Nennbetrags ausgegeben und zurückgezahlt, sofern sie nicht zuvor umgewandelt oder zurückgekauft und entwertet wurden. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit einem Kupon zwischen 0,875 % und 1,625 % pro Jahr, der halbjährlich nachträglich zahlbar ist, und einer Wandelprämie von 27,5 % über dem volumengewichteten Durchschnittskurs der Aktien im XETRA-Handel zwischen Börsenöffnung und Schließung am 18. November 2018 platziert.

Die Preisstellung der Emission wird voraussichtlich heute nach einem beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgen, die Abwicklung erfolgt voraussichtlich am oder um den 23. November 2018.

Die ADO Group LTD, die Hauptaktionärin der Gesellschaft, hat ihr Interesse bekundet, im beschleunigten Bookbuilding Verfahren ein Angebot, das anteilig ihrer aktuellen Beteiligung an der Gesellschaft entspricht, abzugeben.

ADO Properties wird die Möglichkeit haben, die Schuldverschreibungen zu ihrem Nennwert (zuzüglich aufgelaufener Zinsen) gemäß den Bedingungen der Schuldverschreibungen jederzeit (i) am oder nach dem 14. Dezember 2021, wenn der Kurs pro Aktie über einen bestimmten Zeitraum mindestens 130 % des dann gültigen Wandlungskurses beträgt, oder (ii) wenn höchstens 15 % des Gesamtnennwerts der Schuldverschreibungen noch ausstehen, einzulösen.

Die Gesellschaft beabsichtigt, die Aufnahme der Schuldverschreibungen in den Handel im Freiverkehr der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse zu beantragen. ADO Properties hat sich verpflichtet, keine Wertpapiere, die den Schuldverschreibungen oder ihren Stammaktien im Wesentlichen entsprechen, während einer Sperrfrist zu verkaufen, die 90 Tage nach der Abwicklung der Emission endet, wobei bestimmte Ausnahmen und Verzichtserklärungen der Joint Bookrunner bestehen.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden ausschließlich institutionellen Investoren außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten, Australiens, Kanadas, Südafrikas, Japans und anderer Jurisdiktionen, in der Angebote oder Verkäufe der Wertpapiere nach geltendem Recht untersagt sind, angeboten.

Investor Relations

ir@ado.properties

+352 27 84 56 710

+352 26 26 34 079

Über ADO Properties

ADO Properties ist ein auf Wohnimmobilien in Berlin fokussiertes Unternehmen mit einem Immobilienbestand von rund 23,500 Einheiten in Berlin. Das Unternehmen verfügt über eine vollständig integrierte, skalierbare interne Plattform mit eigener Immobilienverwaltung. ADO Properties übernimmt neben der Verantwortung für den Zustand seiner Wohnungen und Gebäude auch Verantwortung für die Menschen, die Mitarbeiter und das nachbarschaftliche Umfeld. Das Portfolio von ADO Properties konzentriert sich auf zentrale Lagen innerhalb Berlins sowie attraktive Bezirke am Stadtrand.

