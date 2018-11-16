DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Bond





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



WKN: A14U78 ISIN: LU1250154413 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering

Luxembourg. 16 November 2018 - The Board of Directors of ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO Properties", the "Company") resolved to launch an offering (the "Offering") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 23 November 2023 in an aggregate amount of EUR 165 million (the "Bonds") today. The Bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing ordinary shares of ADO Properties (the "Shares"). The shareholders" pre-emptive rights are excluded.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing short term debt, extend the Company"s debt maturity profile as well as to strengthen the Company"s liquidity position.

The Bonds will have a maturity of five years.

The Bonds will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, unless previously converted or repurchased and cancelled. The Bonds will be marketed with a coupon between 0.875% and 1.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear, and a conversion premium of 27.5% above the volume-weighted average price of the Shares on XETRA between opening and closing of the market on 16 November 2018.

Pricing of the Offering is expected to take place today following an accelerated bookbuilding process, and settlement is expected to take place on or around 23 November 2018.

ADO Group LTD, the main shareholder of the Company, has indicated interest to place an order in the accelerated bookbuilding reflecting pro rata its current shareholding in the Company.

ADO Properties will be entitled to redeem the Bonds at their principal amount (plus accrued interest) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds at any time (i) on or after 14 December 2021, if the price per Share is equal or exceeds 130% of the then prevailing conversion price over a certain period or (ii) if 15% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds remain outstanding.

The Company intends to apply for the inclusion of the Bonds to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ADO Properties has agreed not to sell any securities that are substantially similar to the Bonds or its common shares for a lock-up period ending 90 days following the settlement of the Offering, subject to certain exceptions and waiver by the Joint Bookrunners.

The Bonds will be offered only to institutional investors outside the US, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities would be prohibited by applicable law.

Investor Relations

ir@ado.properties

+352 27 84 56 710

+352 26 26 34 079

Regulated information

This ad hoc announcement contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties is a Berlin-focused business active primarily in the residential real estate sector with a portfolio of approximately 23,500 units in Berlin. The Company has a fully integrated, scalable in-house platform with its own property management. Along with the responsibility for the condition of its apartments and buildings, ADO Properties also assumes responsibility towards people, employees, and neighborhoods. ADO Properties" portfolio is focused on central locations in Berlin and attractive suburban districts.

