Aumann AG with successful performance in Q3 2018

- Revenue in E-mobility up 94.4% in first nine months

- EBIT (adjusted) rises 57.4%

- Successful expansion on Asian e-mobility market

Beelen, 16 November 2018

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has continued the successful and profitable growth of recent quarters in the third quarter of 2018. Revenue rose by 51.1% to EUR212.0 million in the first nine months of 2018 after EUR140.3 million one year previously. The E-mobility segment enjoyed particularly strong growth once again, with Aumann AG"s revenue here soaring by 94.4% to around EUR78.4 million compared to EUR40.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted EBIT grew by 57.4% to EUR23.7 million in the first nine months of 2018 as against EUR15.1 million in the previous year.

Aumann AG"s order backlog was EUR196.2 million as at the end of the third quarter of 2018, up by 54.3% on the prior-year figure of EUR127.2 million. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, a further EUR 20 million was added from nominations by new Asian customers, including patented Aumann production technology for e-traction motors. This underlines the strategic expansion of the market position in the important Asian e-mobility market and the successful expansion of the customer base.

Cash funds amounted to around EUR90 million as at the end of the third quarter of 2018. With an equity ratio of 60.5%, Aumann AG therefore has a solid foundation for its intended ongoing dynamic growth. Against the backdrop, the Executive Board is confirming the forecast for 2018.

The full interim report for the third quarter of 2018 is available in the Investor Relations section of the homepage at www.aumann-ag.com/investor-relations.



About Aumann AG

Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives, and on solutions for production automation.

Further information can be found on the Internet at www.aumann-ag.com.

