The group sales for the fiscal year 2018 are expected to raise to over EUR 20 million (previous year: EUR 10.4 million). Net income is estimated at EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 5.80 million). Thus, earnings per share will raise to EUR 3.94 (previous year: EUR 3.14).





Mr Stefan Demske, Chief Executive Officer since 2014, has declared to resign from the Executive Board for personal reasons by the end of the year. To support the positive development of CR Capital Real Estate AG he informed the Supervisory Board that he is going to run for membership of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in 2019. The Executive Board will be managed by Ms Christiane Bohm (Chief Financial Officer since October 1st, 2018) and Mr Thomas Zienterski (Chief Operations Officer since March 1st, 2018). The Supervisory Board thanks Mr Stefan Demske for his involment and extraordinary contributions.

















