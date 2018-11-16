DGAP-Ad-hoc: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





All for One Steeb AG: Preliminary Figures for Financial Year 2017/18 / Strategy Offensive 2022 / Forecast for 2018/19 and Medium-Term Strategy





Filderstadt, 16 November 2018 - After a strong 4th quarter (Jul - Sep 2018) and based on initial preliminary and as yet unaudited key financial figures, All for One Steeb AG, a leading IT service and consulting provider and sought-after partner for digitalisation in the midmarket sector, posted sales of EUR 332.5 million (plus 11%, 2016/17: EUR 300.5 million) and an EBIT of EUR 20.6 million (plus 3%, 2016/17: EUR 20.1 million) in the financial year 2017/18 (Oct 2017 - 30 Sep 2018). The results for 2017/18 are thus within the upper target range for sales and in the lower target range for EBIT as set by the company for the financial year 2017/18, which projected revenues of between EUR 325 million and 335 million along with an EBIT of between EUR 20.5 million and 22.0 million. In the course of the digital transformation with the accelerated generational change from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA, the revenues from cloud services and support and recurring revenues proved once again to be the primary driver of growth in the 4th quarter (Jul - Sep 2018).

Within the framework of the strategy offensive 2022 decided upon today, the company will be investing heavily in top issues such as SAP S/4HANA and cloud services, in new growth fields such as IT security, new work and own cloud platform based IP, in the enablement of employees and acquisitions and also in the implementation of the latest technologies. At the end of the financial year 2022/23 All for One Steeb aims to achieve revenues of between EUR 550 million and 600 million along with an EBIT margin of above 7%.

During the 2018/19 transition year and because of the accelerated transformation from one-time revenues from the sale of software licenses to recurring cloud revenues, All for One Steeb expects total revenues to range from EUR 345 million to 355 million. The implementation of the strategy offensive may lead to one-time charges at EBIT level in the mid single-digit million range. Not including these one-time charges, the EBIT for 2018/19 is projected to be between EUR 21 million and 22 million. The EBIT margin is expected to increase from the year 2019/20.

All for One Steeb AG will release its final consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2017/18 as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 17 December 2018. Explanations of the key financial figures used in this announcement can be found at https://www.all-for-one.com/keyfiguresFAQ.

