SLEEPZ AG resolves capital increase for contributions in kind of around EUR 5.3 million for a complete acquisition of shares in URBANARA GmbH





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse



SLEEPZ AG resolves capital increase for contributions in kind of around EUR 5.3 million for a complete acquisition of shares in URBANARA GmbH

Berlin, 16.11.2018 - The Executive Board of SLEEPZ AG ("SLEEPZ" - ISIN DE000A2E3772) today resolved to increase the company"s share capital by 5,329,596.00 from its current EUR 12,443,554.00 to EUR 17,773,150.00 by issuing 5,329,000 new bearer shares with a proportional amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 in exchange for contributions in kind, partially utilising existing authorised capital and disapplying shareholder subscription rights. The approval of the company"s Supervisory Board has already been obtained.

SLEEPZ is thus implementing its previously announced intention to acquire all business shares in the Berlin online retailer URBANARA GmbH (see ad hoc release dated 24 August 2018). Against the background of a financing round at URBANARA, that has taken place in the meantime, the number of business shares to be contributed and thus also the number of newly issued SLEEPZ shares had changed slightly. The final exchange ratio between the 319,776 URBANARA business shares to be contributed and the 5,329,696 SLEEPZ shares to be newly issued was based on a valuation of EUR 1.20 for the SLEEPZ share and was confirmed in an expert valuation. The new shares are subject to a lock-up of 12 months.

The acquisition also strengthens the SLEEPZ Group with experienced personnel; in particular, it is planed to appoint URBANARA Managing Director Christian Salza to the Management Board of SLEEPZ AG in the near future.

Alexander von Tschirnhaus, Executive Board Member

Corinna Riewe, Investor Relations