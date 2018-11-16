DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 16.11.2018, 13:00 CET/CEST - SLEEPZ AG resolves capital increase for contributions in kind of around EUR 5.3 million for a complete acquisition of shares in URBANARA GmbH
2018. november 16., péntek, 15:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment
Correction of an inside information according to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse
Unfortunately, the second paragraph of the ad hoc announcement of 16 November 2018, 1 p.m. CET/CEST "SLEEPZ AG resolves a capital increase through contributions in kind of around EUR 5.3 million for the complete takeover of URBANARA GmbH" contains a typo. The second paragraph is correct:
"SLEEPZ is thus implementing its previously announced intention to acquire all business shares in the Berlin online retailer URBANARA GmbH (see ad hoc release dated 24 August 2018). Against the background of a financing round at URBANARA, that has taken place in the meantime, the number of business shares to be contributed and thus also the number of newly issued SLEEPZ shares had changed slightly. The final exchange ratio between the 319,776 URBANARA business shares to be contributed and the 5,329,596 SLEEPZ shares to be newly issued was based on a valuation of EUR 1.20 for the SLEEPZ share and was confirmed in an expert valuation. The new shares are subject to a lock-up of 12 months."
Notifying Person:
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLEEPZ AG
|Schlüterstraße 38
|10629 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-555
|E-mail:
|ir@sleepz.com
|Internet:
|www.sleepz.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59
|WKN:
|A2E377, A2E4L5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
747175 16-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
