DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Agreement





MOLOGEN AG to retain rights to lefitolimod - termination of negotiations without agreement





16-Nov-2018 / 15:25 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information as per Article 17 of (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014

MOLOGEN AG to retain rights to lefitolimod - termination of negotiations without agreement





Berlin, November 16th, 2018 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, WKN A2LQ90) decided to terminate the negotiations with ONCOLOGIE Inc. on the conclusion of definitive transaction documentation for the global assignment of all intellectual property and other rights in MOLOGEN"s lead compound lefitolimod to ONCOLOGIE on the basis of the term sheet agreed with ONCOLOGIE as announced by MOLOGEN with ad-hoc notification dated August 15th, 2018.

The negotiations with ONCOLOGIE did not result in a mutually satisfying conclusion within the set time frame and were therefore terminated on November 16th, 2018; during the exclusivity period ONCOLOGIE presented new financial terms for the transaction that were vastly inferior to those agreed in the non-binding term sheet signed by the two companies on August 15th, 2018. MOLOGEN assessed these new terms as being unjustified and therefore rejected them. In addition, the top-line data from the pivotal phase III IMPALA study are now expected to be available earlier than initially expected - this could be as early as summer 2019 - which has contributed to a change of MOLOGEN"s assessment regarding the conclusion of the contract. Based on these facts MOLOGEN has decided not to prolong the exclusivity period for the negotiations with ONCOLOGIE and to assess all potential strategic options moving forward. These include the re-opening of discussions with other interested parties as well as continuing the development of lefitolimod on its own. Upon availability of top-line data from the ongoing Phase III clinical trial IMPALA the Company will launch a campaign to partner or sell lefitolimod

Accordingly, MOLOGEN will not receive short-term payments and further considerations as outlined in the term sheet, signed and announced through ad-hoc notification on August 15th, 2018. Based on the current cash position, cash reach will be presumably until mid-2019. Beyond this point in time the Company can use the available authorized and conditional capital for further financing.

Irrespective of the fact that discussions with ONCOLOGIE on the assignment of global rights for lefitolimod have not been successfully concluded, MOLOGEN and ONCOLOGIE will continue to work together within the scope of the existing license and co-development agreement for the lead compound lefitolimod which was announced by MOLOGEN with ad-hoc notification on February 13th, 2018. This agreement covers the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lefitolimod in the markets of China including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Singapore as well as a potential global development cooperation.

- End of the ad hoc notification -

Contact



Claudia Nickolaus



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38



Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50

investor@mologen.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for these forward-looking looking statements. It is not responsible for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.