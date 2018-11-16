DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG to retain rights to lefitolimod - termination of negotiations without agreement
2018. november 16., péntek, 15:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Publication of insider information as per Article 17 of (EU) Regulation No. 596/2014
MOLOGEN AG to retain rights to lefitolimod - termination of negotiations without agreement
The negotiations with ONCOLOGIE did not result in a mutually satisfying conclusion within the set time frame and were therefore terminated on November 16th, 2018; during the exclusivity period ONCOLOGIE presented new financial terms for the transaction that were vastly inferior to those agreed in the non-binding term sheet signed by the two companies on August 15th, 2018. MOLOGEN assessed these new terms as being unjustified and therefore rejected them. In addition, the top-line data from the pivotal phase III IMPALA study are now expected to be available earlier than initially expected - this could be as early as summer 2019 - which has contributed to a change of MOLOGEN"s assessment regarding the conclusion of the contract. Based on these facts MOLOGEN has decided not to prolong the exclusivity period for the negotiations with ONCOLOGIE and to assess all potential strategic options moving forward. These include the re-opening of discussions with other interested parties as well as continuing the development of lefitolimod on its own. Upon availability of top-line data from the ongoing Phase III clinical trial IMPALA the Company will launch a campaign to partner or sell lefitolimod
Accordingly, MOLOGEN will not receive short-term payments and further considerations as outlined in the term sheet, signed and announced through ad-hoc notification on August 15th, 2018. Based on the current cash position, cash reach will be presumably until mid-2019. Beyond this point in time the Company can use the available authorized and conditional capital for further financing.
Irrespective of the fact that discussions with ONCOLOGIE on the assignment of global rights for lefitolimod have not been successfully concluded, MOLOGEN and ONCOLOGIE will continue to work together within the scope of the existing license and co-development agreement for the lead compound lefitolimod which was announced by MOLOGEN with ad-hoc notification on February 13th, 2018. This agreement covers the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lefitolimod in the markets of China including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Singapore as well as a potential global development cooperation.
- End of the ad hoc notification -
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
747217 16-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
