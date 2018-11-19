DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.





18.11.2018 / 16:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.

Grünwald, November 18, 2018 - Dermapharm Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas in Germany with a growing international presence, today signed an agreement to acquire the Spanish company EUROMED S.A. The purchase agreement is still subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. Dermapharm"s Management Board expects the transaction to be completed at the beginning of 2019.

Founded in 1971, EUROMED S.A. is a leading manufacturer of standardised herbal extracts and natural active ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The production plants in Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona) and Molina de Segura (Murcia), Spain, produce more than 5,000 tons of biomass annually. With the acquisition of EUROMED, Dermapharm expands its own value chain and strengthens its expertise in the growth market for herbal medicinal products. Dermapharm plans to continue selling the EUROMED products to EUROMED"s international customer base and to use them in the future to manufacture its own existing and new products, such as the subsidiaries Hübner, MELASAN or Bio-Diät-Berlin. With the takeover, Dermapharm is also taking a further step in expanding its international presence and will in future be present in Spain with its own company. The local industry know-how of EUROMED will also be used in the future to support the introduction of own products on the Spanish market.

In 2019, EUROMED S.A. is expected to generate revenues of EUR 70 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 20 million. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected markets in Germany. Founded in 1991, the company is based in Grünwald near Munich and has its main manufacturing facility in Brehna near Leipzig. The company"s integrated business model comprises in-house development, in-house production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products for specifically targeted markets by a medical and pharmaceutical sales force. Dermapharm holds approximately 950 marketing authorizations (Arzneimittelzulassungen) for more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are marketed as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements or supplemental balanced diets. This assortment makes the company unique. In addition to Germany, the company"s core markets also include Austria and Switzerland. The company plans to further expand its international presence. Dermapharm"s business model also includes a parallel import business, which operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenues, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in the first half-year 2018.

With a consistent development strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions over the past 25 years, Dermapharm has continuously optimized its business and provided external growth impulses in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm intends to continue this profitable growth course in the future. The company is focusing on three strategic growth drivers: in-house development of new products, increase of its international footprint and further acquisitions. These include the acquisition of the pharmaceuticals manufacturer and distributor Trommsdorff in January 2018, whose portfolio includes the well-known brands Keltican(R) forte and Tromcardin(R) complex.

Contact

cometis AG



Claudius Krause



Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28



Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66



E-mail: ir@dermapharm.de