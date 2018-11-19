DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions


Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.


18-Nov-2018 / 16:37 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)



Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.



Grünwald, November 18, 2018 - Dermapharm Holding SE today signed an agreement to acquire the Spanish company EUROMED S.A.. The purchase agreement is still subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. Dermapharm"s Management Board expects the transaction to be completed at the beginning of 2019. EUROMED S.A. is a leading manufacturer of standardised herbal extracts and natural active ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. In 2019, EUROMED S.A. is expected to generate revenues of EUR 70 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 20 million.



