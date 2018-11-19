DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.
2018. november 18., vasárnap, 16:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Dermapharm Holding SE: Signing of contract for the acquisition of EUROMED S.A.
Grünwald, November 18, 2018 - Dermapharm Holding SE today signed an agreement to acquire the Spanish company EUROMED S.A.. The purchase agreement is still subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. Dermapharm"s Management Board expects the transaction to be completed at the beginning of 2019. EUROMED S.A. is a leading manufacturer of standardised herbal extracts and natural active ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. In 2019, EUROMED S.A. is expected to generate revenues of EUR 70 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 20 million.
Contact
cometis AG
>End of Ad hoc announcement <
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 64 86-0
|E-mail:
|ir@dermapharm.de
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS5D8
|WKN:
|A2GS5D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
747711 18-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
