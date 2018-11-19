DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Heinrich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG


b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)















































Price(s) Volume(s)
7.810 EUR 3491.07 EUR
7.814 EUR 4172.68 EUR
7.812 EUR 1421.78 EUR
7.816 EUR 14561.21 EUR
7.818 EUR 3385.19 EUR
7.822 EUR 5350.25 EUR
7.826 EUR 2214.76 EUR
7.820 EUR 617.78 EUR
7.824 EUR 11696.88 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.8186 EUR 46911.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














