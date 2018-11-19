







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.11.2018 / 11:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Dietmar

Last name(s):

Heinrich



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Schaeffler AG





b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHA0159





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.810 EUR





3491.07 EUR



7.814 EUR





4172.68 EUR



7.812 EUR





1421.78 EUR



7.816 EUR





14561.21 EUR



7.818 EUR





3385.19 EUR



7.822 EUR





5350.25 EUR



7.826 EUR





2214.76 EUR



7.820 EUR





617.78 EUR



7.824 EUR





11696.88 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.8186 EUR





46911.60 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-16; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



