1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Deutsche Börse AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

-

PLZ:

60485

Ort:

Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900G3SW56SHYNPR95



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: BlackRock, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, U.S.A, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.11.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

6,61 %

0,14 %

6,75 %

193000000

letzte Mitteilung

6,54 %

0,15 %

6,69 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005810055

0

12757975

0,00 %

6,61 %

Summe

12757975

6,61 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Wertpapierleihe

N/A

N/A

64466

0,03 %





Summe

64466

0,03 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Contract for Difference

N/A

N/A

Bar

210544

0,11 %







Summe

210544

0,11 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

Phoenix Acquisition B.V.

%

%

%

Impulsora de Fondos, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Operadora de Fondos de Inversión

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

Trident Merger, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Advisors

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Lux Finco S.à.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited

%

%

%

Blackrock Japan Holdings GK

%

%

%

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock UK Holdco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Life Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%

iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

14.11.2018



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

























