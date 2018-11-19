DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank announces public tender offer
2018. november 19., hétfő, 11:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE/NYSE: DB) announces a public tender offer with a target acceptance volume of 1.0 billion euros of Euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities.
The transaction is designed to help the bank optimise its future interest payments and maturity structure by taking advantage of a strong liquidity position. As of 30 September 2018, the bank had liquidity reserves of 268 billion euros with a liquidity coverage ratio of 148%.
The tender offer encompasses two long-dated securities issued by Deutsche Bank AG:
1.125% March 2025 (ISIN: DE000DB7XJP9)
1.750% January 2028 (ISIN: DE000DL19T26)
The offer is expected to expire on Tuesday, 27 November 2018.
Information is available on Deutsche Bank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.db.com/ir or by contacting +44 20 7545 8011.
Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to the Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited (+ 44 20 7704 0880, db@lucid-is.com)
Contact:
Monika Schaller
Global Head External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 48098
e-mail: monika.schaller@db.com
Christian Streckert
Media Spokesman
Phone: +49 69 910 38079
e-mail: christian.streckert@db.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-38966
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
747909 19-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gewinnt im 3. Quartal an Fahrt
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]