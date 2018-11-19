

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE/NYSE: DB) announces a public tender offer with a target acceptance volume of 1.0 billion euros of Euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities.





The transaction is designed to help the bank optimise its future interest payments and maturity structure by taking advantage of a strong liquidity position. As of 30 September 2018, the bank had liquidity reserves of 268 billion euros with a liquidity coverage ratio of 148%.





The tender offer encompasses two long-dated securities issued by Deutsche Bank AG:





1.125% March 2025 (ISIN: DE000DB7XJP9)



1.750% January 2028 (ISIN: DE000DL19T26)





The offer is expected to expire on Tuesday, 27 November 2018.







Information is available on Deutsche Bank"s Investor Relations website under







Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to the Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited (+ 44 20 7704 0880, db@lucid-is.com)















Contact:



Monika Schaller



Global Head External Communications



Phone: +49 69 910 48098



e-mail:





Christian Streckert



Media Spokesman



Phone: +49 69 910 38079



e-mail: christian.streckert@db.com







