Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank announces public tender offer


Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE/NYSE: DB) announces a public tender offer with a target acceptance volume of 1.0 billion euros of Euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities.


The transaction is designed to help the bank optimise its future interest payments and maturity structure by taking advantage of a strong liquidity position. As of 30 September 2018, the bank had liquidity reserves of 268 billion euros with a liquidity coverage ratio of 148%.


The tender offer encompasses two long-dated securities issued by Deutsche Bank AG:


1.125% March 2025         (ISIN: DE000DB7XJP9)

1.750% January 2028      (ISIN: DE000DL19T26)


The offer is expected to expire on Tuesday, 27 November 2018.

 

Information is available on Deutsche Bank"s Investor Relations website under https://www.db.com/ir or by contacting +44 20 7545 8011.

 

Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to the Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited (+ 44 20 7704 0880, db@lucid-is.com)

 

 

 

Contact:

Monika Schaller                                                    

Global Head External Communications                      

Phone: +49 69 910 48098                                

e-mail: monika.schaller@db.com                      


Christian Streckert

Media Spokesman

Phone: +49 69 910 38079

e-mail: christian.streckert@db.com


 







Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE





 
