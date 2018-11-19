DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG / Share buyback





Aurubis AG: Release of a capital market information





19.11.2018 / 14:58





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)

596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 - share buyback tranche 1



On 09 November 2018, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way

of the notification of 08 November 2018 in accordance with Article 5,

Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In a first tranche, a total of 7,500

shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back between 12. November 2018 and

16. November 2018. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was

EUR 53.47. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR

401,014.00 (excluding ancillary costs) in the first tranche.



The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling

obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of

Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the

acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from 12. November 2018 to 16. November 2018, the daily number

of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume

totaled:



















Date

Total number of

Weighted average

Aggregated volume



shares bought

share price (EUR)

(EUR)



back





12. Nov. 2018

1,500

53.7426667

80,614.00

13. Nov. 2018

1,500

52.636

78,954.00

14. Nov. 2018

1,500

53.732

80,598.00

15. Nov. 2018

1,500

53.64

80,460.00

16. Nov. 2018

1,500

53.592

80,388.00









Total

7,500

53.47

401,014.00

































The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

www.aurubis.com.



Hamburg, November 2018



Aurubis AG



The Executive Board

