DGAP-News: Medios AG: Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to current overall market conditions

2018. november 19., hétfő, 18:00





DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Medios AG: Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to current overall market conditions


19.11.2018 / 18:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

 



Corporate News



Medios AG: Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to current overall market conditions



Berlin, 19 November 2018 - Medios AG ("Medios" or "Company", ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC ticker: ILM1), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, announces that its core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH has decided to postpone the envisaged share placement, which was pre-announced by Medios on 23 October 2018. This decision has been taken due to the current unfavourable market conditions.



Mediosmanagement GmbH will continue to pursue its strategic target to increase the Company"s free float, its presence in the capital market, and the liquidity of its shares, by giving new investors looking for an entry into Medios" stock an access opportunity. Accordingly, the envisaged transaction may take place at a later point in time.



To underpin their long-term commitment and the fact that there is no immediate need to sell any shares at this point in time, mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider, Founder and CEO of Medios AG, have signed a 90 day lock up today (subject to market standard customary exemptions).



About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As wholesaler for Specialty Pharma drugs and GMP-certified manufacturer of patient-specific medications, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Specialty Pharma drugs are, in particular, individualised infusions for patients with rare or chronic diseases like cancer, HIV and hepatitis. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.



Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.



Contact

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Nikolaus Hammerschmidt

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Germany

Telephone: +49 40 60918618

Fax: +49 40 60918660

E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de



Disclaimer / Important Note

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or the announcement of a forthcoming offer or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy any securities or the announcement of a forthcoming solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. No securities are offered by or on behalf of Medios AG. This release and the information it contains are not for publication in any jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful.



In line with foreign securities laws, particularly the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), shares of Medios AG have not been registered and will not be registered with foreign securities authorities and in particular may not be offered or sold in the United States of America ("USA") without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be disseminated in the USA and/or within the USA and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the USA.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.















19.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Medios AG

Friedrichstraße 113a

10117 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf





 
End of News DGAP News Service




748007  19.11.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=748007&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum