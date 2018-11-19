DGAP-News: Medios AG: Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to current overall market conditions
2018. november 19., hétfő, 18:00
DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.
Corporate News
Medios AG: Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to current overall market conditions
Berlin, 19 November 2018 - Medios AG ("Medios" or "Company", ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, WKN: A1MMCC ticker: ILM1), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, announces that its core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH has decided to postpone the envisaged share placement, which was pre-announced by Medios on 23 October 2018. This decision has been taken due to the current unfavourable market conditions.
Mediosmanagement GmbH will continue to pursue its strategic target to increase the Company"s free float, its presence in the capital market, and the liquidity of its shares, by giving new investors looking for an entry into Medios" stock an access opportunity. Accordingly, the envisaged transaction may take place at a later point in time.
To underpin their long-term commitment and the fact that there is no immediate need to sell any shares at this point in time, mediosmanagement GmbH and Manfred Schneider, Founder and CEO of Medios AG, have signed a 90 day lock up today (subject to market standard customary exemptions).
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.
Contact
Disclaimer / Important Note
In line with foreign securities laws, particularly the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), shares of Medios AG have not been registered and will not be registered with foreign securities authorities and in particular may not be offered or sold in the United States of America ("USA") without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be disseminated in the USA and/or within the USA and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the USA.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Friedrichstraße 113a
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
748007 19.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gewinnt im 3. Quartal an Fahrt
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]