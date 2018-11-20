DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Huhmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
16.58 EUR 1658.00 EUR
16.60 EUR 9628.00 EUR
16.54 EUR 181.94 EUR
16.50 EUR 148.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.5949 EUR 11616.4400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
