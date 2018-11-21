DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2019

German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report3_q3-2019d.pdf

English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report1_q1-2019e.pdf



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2019

German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report3_q3-2019d.pdf

English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report3_q3-2019e.pdf

