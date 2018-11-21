DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRENKE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019

German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report2_q2-2019d.pdf

English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report2_q2-2019e.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 07, 2019

German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/gb_2018d.pdf

English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/gb-2018e.pdf





