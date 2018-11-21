DGAP-AFR: GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

GRENKE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.11.2018 / 11:15


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GRENKE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 30, 2019
German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report2_q2-2019d.pdf
English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/report2_q2-2019e.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 07, 2019
German: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/gb_2018d.pdf
English: https://www.grenke.de/fileadmin/user_upload/deutschland_gruppe/05_finanzberichte/2019/gb-2018e.pdf














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
