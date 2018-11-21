DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





21.11.2018 / 15:54





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 12 November 2018 until and including 20 November

2018, a number of 285,587 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 07 June 2018, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

12.11.2018

42,715

191.8019

13.11.2018

12,781

192.7993

14.11.2018

27,303

193.3436

15.11.2018

59,092

192.1296

16.11.2018

35,640

191.4933

19.11.2018

35,438

191.4553

20.11.2018

72,618

189.2619



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and

including 20 November 2018 amounts to 2,779,588 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 21 November 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

