The Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to prematurely reappoint the current members of the Management Board of Aumann AG.


At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aumann AG decided to extend the terms of office of Mr Rolf Beckhoff and Mr Sebastian Roll as members of the company"s Management Board, which originally ended on 31 December 2021, and to appoint them for the period up to the end of 31 December 2023. In accordance with the allocation of responsibilities decided by the Supervisory Board, Rolf Beckhoff will continue to be responsible for Strategy, Research and Development, Marketing and Sales, Internationalization, Construction, Project Management, Processing and Service. Sebastian Roll will continue to be responsible for Finance and Controlling, Compliance, Procurement and Purchasing, Investor Relations, IT and Processes, Mergers and Acquisitions, Human Resources and Legal.


At the same time, the Supervisory Board decided to prematurely terminate the service contracts of Rolf Beckhoff and Sebastian Roll, which expire on 31 December 2021, as of 31 December 2018, and to conclude new service contracts for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2023. Subject of these new contracts is also the introduction of a long-term compensation component in the form of a virtual stock option program announced at the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018.










