DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Premature extension of the appointment of the Executive Board
2018. november 21., szerda, 19:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Beelen, 21. November 2018
The Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to prematurely reappoint the current members of the Management Board of Aumann AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 2586 888-7100
|E-mail:
|info@aumann.com
|Internet:
|www.aumann-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DAM03
|WKN:
|A2DAM0
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
749769 21-Nov-2018 CET/CEST
