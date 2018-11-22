DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. november 22., csütörtök, 10:01
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|69121 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
749933 22.11.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Restructuring and Governance
[2018.11.19. 11:25]
-
»
DGAP-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2018
[2018.11.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. to launch EUR 165 million convertible bond offering
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. legt Wandelanleihe im Umfang von EUR 165 Millionen auf
[2018.11.16. 07:59]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gains momentum in Q3
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG gewinnt im 3. Quartal an Fahrt
[2018.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex verzeichnet Belebung des Geschäfts
[2018.11.13. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nordex sees business pick up
[2018.11.13. 07:30]