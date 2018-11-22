DGAP-DD: thyssenkrupp AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.11.2018 / 10:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Burkhard

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

thyssenkrupp AG


b) LEI

549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.30 EUR 101060.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.30 EUR 101060.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-11-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


