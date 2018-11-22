DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Purchase of own shares - interim notice





Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information





22.11.2018 / 16:03





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - interim notice



In the period 13 November 2018 to 21 November 2018 (inclusive) a total of

36,824 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger"). In accordance with Art. 5

(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for

13 November 2018.



The acquisition of the preferred shares served the sole purpose of

fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within

the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014.



A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference

shares exclusively on a stock exchange.

In the period from 13 November 2017 to 21 November 2017, the daily number

of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and

aggregated volume totaled:



Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume (EUR)

shares bought share price (EUR)



back



13 Nov. 2018 5,867 50.32 295,222.50



14 Nov. 2018 3,000 51.15 153,446.00



15 Nov. 2018 2,541 50.77 128,998.15



16 Nov. 2018 5,500 50.66 278,612.80



19 Nov. 2018 4,916 50.35 247,504.00



20 Nov. 2018 5,636 47.85 269,685.42



21 Nov. 2018 9,364 47.41 443,959.86



In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052,

information about the transactions is available on the Company"s website

(www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/

en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).



Lübeck, Germany, 22 November 2018



Executive Board



Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Moislinger Allee 53-55



23558 Lübeck, Germany



www.draeger.com

