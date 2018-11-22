DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2019
German: http://www.eon.com/geschaeftsbericht2018
English: http://www.eon.com/annualreport2018














Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
