DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. november 22., csütörtök, 16:25





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


22.11.2018 / 16:25


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 13, 2019
German: http://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2019
English: http://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2019

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2019
German: http://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2019
English: http://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2019














22.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




750219  22.11.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=750219&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum