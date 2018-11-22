DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





22.11.2018 / 16:25





E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 13, 2019

German: http://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2019

English: http://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2019



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2019

German: http://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2019

English: http://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2019

