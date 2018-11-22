DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





22.11.2018 / 16:29





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019

German: http://www.eon.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht-q2-2019

English: http://www.eon.com/halfyearfinancialreport-q2-2019





22.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

